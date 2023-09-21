ADVERTISEMENT
Oriwu Junior College wins 2023 Lagos children's quiz competition, gets ₦1m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The competition entailed rounds of drilling in subjects such as Mathematics, Spelling Bee, General Knowledge and Current Affairs among the contestants.

Winner & organiser of the 2023 Lagos State Children’s Quiz Competition on Thursday in Lagos. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was organised by Queen Irene Onwuka Peace Foundation (QIOP) in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Lagos.

The theme of the competition is: “Educating the Nigerian Child, the Importance of Peaceful Coexistence”.

In her remark, the competition’s Convener, Queen Irene Onwuka, said that 20 public schools across the state participated in the competition.

Onwuka, also a former Nigerian Peace Ambassador Beauty Queen, named Unity Junior Secondary School, Oshodi, as the first runner-up and Ajao Estate Junior Grammar School, Isolo, as the second runner-up of the competition.

She said that the first and second runners-up of the competition would get ₦500,000 and ₦300,000, respectively.

According to her, the benefitting schools would receive 30 per cent of the prize, while each of the two students, who represented their schools on stage, would share the remaining 70 per cent, equally.

The convener noted that the competition was organised to engage the children in activities that promote learning, critical thinking and healthy competition.

She said that quiz competitions offer a unique platform for children to showcase their knowledge, promote problem-solving skills and also foster a sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

“Healthy quiz competitions encourage children to develop a thirst for knowledge.

“By participating in quizzes, children are motivated to study various subjects and expand their understanding of the world around them.

“They are exposed to new concepts, ideas, and information that goes beyond what they learn in their regular academic curriculum,” she said.

According to her, Education is not just a fundamental right, but a powerful tool that can unlock the potential of individuals and societies.

Onwuka said that in Africa, where the youths population is rapidly growing, investing in education remains crucial for shaping a prosperous and equitable future.

She emphasised that Africa, with its rich cultural diversity and abundant resources, holds immense potential, but maintained that the continent had faced numerous challenges in providing quality education to all its citizens.

The convener said: “Limited access to education, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of qualified teachers have hindered progress in many countries.

“But, let us not focus solely on the challenges; let us instead explore the opportunities and solutions.

“We must recognise that education is a holistic process and in today’s rapidly changing world, it is essential to equip African students with these enabling skills.”

In his remark, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Abayomi Abolaji, lauded QIOP foundation for partnering with the state to organise such a laudable and healthy competition.

Abolaji, represented by Asaulu Olufemi, Director, Special Duties and Innovation, Ministry of Education, stated that the ministry would continue to partner with such organisations.

Asaulu noted that the task for quality education is everyone’s responsibility.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the competition, noting that the turnout was impressive and the student were exceptional.

Also, Immediate Past Commissioner For Education in Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, commended the organisers for the initiative.

Adefisayo emphasised the importance of such quiz competition, saying, ” it forms part of the Eko curricular activities, which contribute to deepen the school curriculum and add more value to the students.

Commenting, representative of Oriwu Junior College, Master Lemboye Abdulrahim, thanked QIOP Foundation for organising the competition, and giving the students an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“ I feel so excited and want to tell other students that they are all a winners and can do it,” Abdulrahim said.

Some of the schools that participated include: Eva Adelaja Junior Grammar School, Immaculate Junior Grammar School, Kosofe, Model Junior Secondary School, Alimosho, Dolphin Junior High School, Lagos Island, Unity Junior School, Oshodi, among others.

