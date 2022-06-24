RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye defends Ekweremadu and wife

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested in London for allegedly plotting to harvest the kidney of a Nigerian minor.

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has expressed his support for ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu amid controversy of alleged organ harvesting.

Melaye said he stands with Ekweremadu because the Senator had requested approval from the United Kingdom authorities.

Sharing Ekweremadu’s letter via his Twitter handle, Melaye wrote: “Sen. Ike Ekweremadu notified the British authorities on his trip with the said boy. I stand with Ike.

The UK metropolitan police had arrested and charged Ekweremadu and his wife to court, but the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

These are serious allegations and these matters are now adjourned until 7 July back here at Uxbridge,” Magistrate Lois Sheard said.

Ms Sheard remanded both defendants in custody ahead of their hearing next month.

Information from UK media have revealed that Ekweremadu’s daughter needed a kidney. to solve this problem, he brought in a 15 year old homeless boy with illegally obtained passport stating the boy was 21 into the UK. The boy was promised a better life. The former senate President, and his wife, have been denied bail.

