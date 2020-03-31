Yahaya, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Kaduna, will hand over to the Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, the erstwhile Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the new appointments and postings was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

He said the massive shakeup within the army hierarchy was in the rekindle spirit of professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

The major highlight of the posting, according to him includes – the posting and appointment of Maj.-Gen. ACC Agundu from Special Task Force (STF) Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Abuja as Senior Research Fellow.

He disclosed that Maj.-Gen. H.I Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Defence Liaison Office National Assembly Abuja had been appointed the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.

Musa added that Maj.-Gen. UM Mohammed was redeployed from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to take over from Maj.-Gen. C.C Okonkwo as the Special Adviser to the Chief of Army Staff on Nigerian Army University Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL.

He added that the erstwhile SA to COAS on NAUB, Maj.-Gen. C.C Okonkwo, now becomes the commander of STF Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos.

According to him, the erstwhile theatre commander of OPLD, Adeniyi has been redeployed to NARC as Senior Research Fellow, while Maj.-Gen. S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu has been redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison.

“Others affected officers include Maj.-Gen. A.A Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management to NAPL as the Group Managing Director.

“Maj.-Gen. M.G Ali is redeployed from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander,” he said.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. H.I Daniel from the Defunct Army Special Forces Command Maiduguri to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna and appointed Director Army Training Support.

“Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko is to remain in DHQ Abuja as Acting Director Defence Media Operation, while Brig.-Gen. N.M Jega moves from TRADOC Minna to Infantry Corps Centre Jaji as Chief of Staff.

“Brig.-Gen. LA Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja now redeployed to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe as Acting Commander, while Brig.-Gen VO Ita moves from DHQ, Abuja to Headquarters 402 Special Forces Brigade Azare as Commander.

“While Brig.-Gen JAL Jimoh moves from Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno to Headquarters 31 Brigade Minna as Commander, Brig.-Gen GTO Ajetunmobi has been redeployed from 31 Brigade Minna to Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty, Abuja as Executive Director Operation,” he said.

Musa further disclosed that Brig.-Gen. LG Lepdung moves from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre Jaji to DHQ Abuja as Deputy Director Procurement (Logistics), while Brig.-Gen. MO Ihanuwaze would remain in office of the COAS Directorate of Audit and Financial Management as Acting Director.

He added that Brig.-Gen. EC Obi-Osang moves from the defunct Headquarters 707 Special Forces’ Brigade Makurdi to Headquarters 401 Special Forces’ Brigade Makurdi as Commander.

According to him, Brig.-Gen GM Mutkut is redeployed from the Defunct Nigerian Army Amphibious Command OPLD Baga to Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade Baga as Commander.

Brig.Gen. JR Lar is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery Kachia to Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno as Commander.

“Also, Col. DJ Abdullahi moves from the defunct Special Forces’ Command Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces’ Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Acting Chief of Staff.

“Col. EC Emere moves from Nigerian Army Archives to Nigerian Military School Zaria as Deputy Commandant and Col. MO Agi is to remain in Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps Bauchi as Acting Chief of Staff among others.

“All the postings and appointments take effect from the 1st of April 2020.

“While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities/appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the nation and the Service,” he said.