Operation Flush: Lagos police arrest 88 suspected criminals in 24 hours

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, made the disclosure when Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) hosted him during its monthly congress in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Operation Flush” was launched by the command on Thursday following security concerns by some residents.

Owohunwa said that during the massive raid, some hard drugs and arms were recovered, stressing that in the following week, the suspects would be paraded.

He said one of the locations of security concerns raised include Orile/Iganmu axis, stressing that the current tension in the area was linked to the bridge.

“On Thursday, we held a meeting and we launched the Operation Flush. So, many divisions have undertaken raids of black spots.

“We have taken some actions; if you pass through Orile, you will see it and we are going to have permanent police deployment along that stretch, but it didn’t stop there.

“I had to call the local government chairman; the truth is that the place isn’t under construction.

“So, I think the best way to manage it is to have palliatives, and then there will be some raids to complement it,” he said.

The police boss, who commended CRAN members for the security feedbacks he always received, called for a stronger synergy between the association and the command.

“You are helping me by partnering with me, because you are on the ground. I have received quality information, criminal valuable information from some of my friends, even till this morning.

“I will naturally act, it is a practical example here. So, it is in my interest that we partner, I will gain from it,” he said.

On gender based violence, the commissioner said that he has up scaled the capacity of the unit since he assumed office.

He noted that gender based violence, sexual abuse and family related violence remained one of the highest crimes in Lagos State.

According to him, it was unfortunate that the crimes were not fully reported because of socio-cultural factors.

The commissioner, therefore, called on CRAN members to be part of forces against the crimes.

Owohunwa said the remodelling of the gender based facility, when completed, would have hostel facilities for complainants with about 40 wards.

The commissioner said while developing the concept, he observed that some survivors of domestic violence may not want to return to the place they were violated.

“We are now creating hostels for them, within the few days, it will take to resolve the issues, they will have both the children area and restaurant area.

“They will have recall centre, we have safe custody for those that would be held in there.

“There will be case management offices, there will be physio-socio support unit, there will be legal unit.

“So, it is going to be national standard if not global standard, some NGOs are seeing to it,” he said.

The police boss expressed the hope that with the gender unit capacity upstaged, there should be more complains from survivors and families.

Earlier, the CRAN President, Olalekan Olabulor, expressed the association’s willingness to synergise with the commissioner in the fight against all forms of crime.

