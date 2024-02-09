Ooni of Ife calls for security collaboration amid rising insecurity in Nigeria

Oba Ogunwusi made the call when he received Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, the newly deployed Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in his palace in Ile-Ife on Friday.

He said that synergy among security operatives was crucial for addressing insecurity in the country.

“In countries with stronger security records, collaboration among security operatives remains tight.

“Such collaboration will make security operatives tackle challenges of insecurity as an indivisible entity; no single security agency can do the work alone.

“Osun state is relatively peaceful and as a traditional institution, we will always support security agencies to make the state safer.

“I also want to commend NSCDC personnel that work in the palace, they are dutiful, in fact they are representing the corps very well,” Ooni said.

In his response, Adaralewa said that his visit was to seek guidance, pay homage, and receive royal blessings and support from the Ooni for success in his assignment.

“I am here to ask you for support and blessings like you gave to my predecessors that made him succeed,” he added.

Adaralewa assured Oba Ogunwusi that his administration would pay more attention to issues of farmers and herders clashes among others. He said that the era of crisis between the herders and farmers would soon be a thing of the past.

