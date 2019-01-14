According to a Punch report on Monday, January 14, 2019, the militant groups said they were shocked to learn about the prosecution of the CJN over allegations of non-asset declaration.

The coalition alleged that Onnoghen was being persecuted "because he was from the Niger Delta", adding that the petition was "plotted by the Presidency to forcefully remove Onnoghen as the CJN and replace him with a northerner."

The statement was signed by John Duku of the Niger Delta Watchdogs and Convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; Ekpo Ekpo of the Niger Delta Volunteers; Simply Benjamin (Bakassi Strike Force); Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters); and Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters).

"In the first instance, President Muhammadu Buhari was not disposed to Justice Onnoghen’s appointment to this position, which was why he refused to confirm the appointment after so many months of serving in an acting capacity. It was during the period of his sickness while in Britain that the (then) acting President – Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, confirmed the appointment," the group alleged.

“We wish to also recall that in August last year, Mr Matthew Seiyefa of Bayelsa State, who was the most senior and most qualified officer at the time was appointed to the position of acting Director-General of the Department of State Services by Prof. Osinbajo, only to be replaced with a retired and junior officer to Seiyefa, Mr Yusuf Bichi, by President Buhari as soon as he resumed duties.

“We hereby vehemently resist any attempt to remove the CJN from office. We, therefore, want to state categorically that if the Presidency failed to reverse its harassment against the CJN, we will have no other option but to mobilise all the Niger Delta fighters and commence serious actions that would shake the country and the whole world.

“We shall shut down all the oil wells in the Niger Delta. We call on all the northerners and Yoruba who own oil wells in the Niger Delta to prepare to vacate immediately.

“We also want to warn our Niger Delta brothers, who are working for Buhari to watch their back and know that we are watching them and their family members. We warn them to stop campaigning for Buhari in the Niger Delta,” the militants added.

A total of 97 lawyers were at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday to represented Justice Onnoghen.

Lead counsel to Onnoghen, Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), argued amongst other things, that the CCT lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

CCT judge, Danladi Umar, adjourned the matter to Tuesday, January 22, 2018.