The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, was absent at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) hearing due to medical grounds.

Onnoghen is facing trial over six charges relating to non-declaration of asset.

His counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) told the tribunal at the Tuesday hearing that he was informed on Monday night that his client is suffering from tooth-ache.

Awomolo tendered a medical report to buttress his claim and added that his client could not attend the hearing due to a medical appointment he had with his doctors.

The content of the letter showed that Onnoghen was battling a tooth ache and high blood pressure and was ordered to remain on bed rest for the next 72 hours.

The lead prosecutor, Aliyu Umar (SAN), confirmed he received a copy of the medical report concerning the defendant signed by Dr. Francis Uche, the Medical Director of Ideal Medical Services.

Umar who read through the report said he would concede to the report that the defendant had a medical challenge.

"Under the circumstance, I will concede that there is a justification for the defendant to be absent.

"Taking into consideration the order of the court yesterday on day-to-day proceedings and the health condition of the defendant, I urge the court to adjourn the matter till Monday when we can have five days straight," he said.

The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, thereafter, adjourned the hearing till March 18 following the request of the prosecutor.

This development comes a day after the tribunal ordered a daily hearing of the matter.