Sowore and Kanu are not the same - AGF says court will decide IPOB leader's fate

Fagbemi said this while responding to questions at the Sectoral Ministerial Briefing on the first anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu administration on Friday in Abuja.

He said that since the matter was already in court, it should be left to the law to have its way.

The AGF pointed out that there was a remarkable difference between Kanu’s case and that of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

He said, “Sowore and Kanu are not the same, when it comes to the first one I didn’t have difficulty saying go, but I have difficulty with the second one”.

While pointing out that Kanu is being held by the Constitution, he observed that “the matter is still in court, let’s wait for the court”.

It will be recalled that Sowore was arrested in 2019 and prosecuted for allegedly calling for the forceful takeover of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.