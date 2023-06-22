One corps member dies, 274 pass out in Gombe

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Dawut Jidda stated this during the passing-out ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members, on Thursday in Gombe.

Jidda also disclosed that one corps member died within the service year, adding that the deceased lost her life in the course of child-bearing.

According to Jidda, two corps members got extension of service for various offences after facing the Corps Disciplinary Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jidda commended the outgoing corps members for their efforts in Community Development Service.

“I will like to express my gratitude to those who used their time and energy to mobilise resources in order to touch lives positively in their host communities,” he said.

He also encouraged outgoing corps members to use the skills acquired during their service year to impact positively on their communities and become self-reliant.

“The era of white collar jobs is far gone. Your tomorrow lies in your hands; remember, the effort you will put into achieving your dreams is entirely your responsibility.

“We await good news about your progress soon. It is your responsibility to play your part in developing this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time to start is now,” he said.