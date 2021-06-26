Ondo university shut for 2 weeks as hoodlums rob and rape students

The university was shuttered days after the students staged a protest to register their displeasure over incessant robberies in their hostels and rape of the female students by hoodlums.

According to Punch, a source said no fewer than four female students had been raped by the hoodlums in their hostels.

The President of the Student Union Government of the institution, Damilola Okunomo said, hoodlums robbed students of their valuables like phones, laptops, gadgets and rape female ones at gunpoint.

He said, “We are tired of this insecurity, armed hoodlums usually come to our off-campus hostels, rob students at gunpoint, and also rape our female students.

“The school management is not doing enough as we are the ones securing ourselves by working as vigilantes most times, the situation is terrible.

“We urge the school management to do its best in securing us and complete all the uncompleted hostel accommodations in our campus as this will also guarantee our security.”

Reacting, the Dean of Students Affairs of the school, Ilemobayo Oguntimehin, said that the school management is doing its best to secure students’ lives and properties.