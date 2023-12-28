ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo governor pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aiyedatiwa said that the former governor diligently served God, family, friends, Ondo state and his profession.

Ondo governor pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family [Twitter:OndoGovernment]
Ondo governor pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family [Twitter:OndoGovernment]

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa described the demise of the former governor as a great loss, not just to Ondo State and Akeredolu’s family, but to the whole nation.

He said that both the government and entire sons and daughters of the state were currently mourning because everyone in the state was connected to him in one way or the other.

The governor noted that Akeredolu was one voice that could not be easily forgotten in Nigeria’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the former governor was a great man of courage who always pursued his conviction with courage, irrespective of the circumstances around the issue.

“We cannot forget him because the legacies he has laid down in Ondo state are all there for all to see.

“In the areas of security, protection of lives and property, wellbeing of people, infrastructural development, education and health to mention a few,“ he said.

Aiyedatiwa said that the former governor diligently served God, family, friends, Ondo state and his profession.

“We all know the involvement of the former governor in the Christian faith, particularly the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was the chancellor of his diocese and a great contributor to the development of the church.

“We believe in God as the author of life because he takes the saints home when it pleases him. Precious in the sight of God is the death of his saints.

“He has completed his journey, lived a purposeful life and made a great impact. We should be praying as his followers to be able to attain the feat he reached while he was alive.

“From what we have witnessed as his followers, we believe that a crown is waiting for him in heaven and I believe we will meet him again on the day of resurrection in his glorified body.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo state, we have come to pay our condolences to the family. We want to commiserate and be identified with you on the demise of our late leader,“ he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding on behalf of the family, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, younger brother of the deceased, commended the governor for his demonstration of love toward the family.

He said that the family would not take the visit for granted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NRC gives 63,000 passengers free train rides in 7 days

NRC gives 63,000 passengers free train rides in 7 days

CAC extends penalty deadline against erring companies

CAC extends penalty deadline against erring companies

Ondo governor pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

Ondo governor pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

Group kicks against marriage of 4-year-old girl to 54-year-old man in Bayelsa

Group kicks against marriage of 4-year-old girl to 54-year-old man in Bayelsa

Red Cross disburses ₦45.7m to 1,500 flood victims in Kogi

Red Cross disburses ₦45.7m to 1,500 flood victims in Kogi

NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism

NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism

How PDP can win Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila — Chieftain

How PDP can win Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila — Chieftain

My predecessor doesn't play godfatherism, Bayelsa Governor says

My predecessor doesn't play godfatherism, Bayelsa Governor says

Police arrest 16 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping in Kano

Police arrest 16 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping in Kano

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu departs Lagos for Christmas and New year break [Presidency]

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

The NNPC says the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations before the end of 2023. [Premium Times]

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week [Champion Newspapers]

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week