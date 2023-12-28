Ondo governor pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

Aiyedatiwa described the demise of the former governor as a great loss, not just to Ondo State and Akeredolu’s family, but to the whole nation.

He said that both the government and entire sons and daughters of the state were currently mourning because everyone in the state was connected to him in one way or the other.

The governor noted that Akeredolu was one voice that could not be easily forgotten in Nigeria’s history.

He said that the former governor was a great man of courage who always pursued his conviction with courage, irrespective of the circumstances around the issue.

“We cannot forget him because the legacies he has laid down in Ondo state are all there for all to see.

“In the areas of security, protection of lives and property, wellbeing of people, infrastructural development, education and health to mention a few,“ he said.

Aiyedatiwa said that the former governor diligently served God, family, friends, Ondo state and his profession.

“We all know the involvement of the former governor in the Christian faith, particularly the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

“He was the chancellor of his diocese and a great contributor to the development of the church.

“We believe in God as the author of life because he takes the saints home when it pleases him. Precious in the sight of God is the death of his saints.

“He has completed his journey, lived a purposeful life and made a great impact. We should be praying as his followers to be able to attain the feat he reached while he was alive.

“From what we have witnessed as his followers, we believe that a crown is waiting for him in heaven and I believe we will meet him again on the day of resurrection in his glorified body.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo state, we have come to pay our condolences to the family. We want to commiserate and be identified with you on the demise of our late leader,“ he said

Responding on behalf of the family, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, younger brother of the deceased, commended the governor for his demonstration of love toward the family.