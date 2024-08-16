ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ₦3.2 billion disbursement would offset the total gratuity owed to the 2015 retirees under the State Pension Scheme.

Speaking at the event in Akure, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said that the ₦3.2 billion disbursement would offset the total gratuity owed to the 2015 retirees under the State Pension Scheme.

Aiyedatiwa said out of the amount, ₦1 billion would be used to offset the gratuity of local government 2012 and 2013 retirees, while ₦2.2 billion would be used to offset the 2015 gratuity of state pensioners.

“Our well-conceived approach to gratuity payment is to tackle the frightening arrears which has, more or less, made our respectable retirees to lose hope.

“By this sure and steady mode of bulk payment, all retirees should rest assured that sooner than later, the backlog of gratuities would be fully paid.

“We consider this a duty, despite other pressing financial commitments of government and the limited resources available,” the governor said.

He promised that his administration would continue to provide basic infrastructure for the people of the state.

“As our finances improve, more special interventions will be made to gradually defray the backlog of arrears of subsequent years, God willing.

“Let me therefore, appeal to other retirees who are yet to have their turn, to be patient with the government, as they will be taken care of as soon as possible,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

Earlier, Amidu Takuro, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, appreciated the governor for paying the outstanding gratuity.

Takuro, while acknowledging the hardships retirees in the state are facing, highlighted the governor’s concerns for their well-being. The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the States, Johnson Osunyemi, also commended the governor for paying the outstanding gratuity.

One of the beneficiaries, Adedayo Ajayi, thanked the governor for paying the outstanding gratuity.

