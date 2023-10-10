ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Deputy Governor withdraws suit against State Assembly

Bayo Wahab

Aiyedatiwa's lawyer says if the suit continues, it could frustrate the reconciliation efforts of the APC leaders.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Deputy Governor.(Ondo Eventss)
Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Deputy Governor.(Ondo Eventss)

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, the Governor of the State, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge of Ondo State; the Department of State Services, and the Inspector General of Police were listed as defendants.

During the hearing on Monday, October 9, 2023, Aiyedatiwa’s lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), told the court that his client wished to withdraw the suit following the intervention of the leadership of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adegboruwa told the court that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje gas set up a committee to look into the issue among parties to the suit.

He added that if the suit continues, it could frustrate the reconciliation efforts of the party leaders.

However, the lawyer of Ondo State Governor, Kazeem Gbadamosi and that of the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Mutalib Ojo (SAN), urged the court to ignore Adegboruwa’s prayers and proceed with the case.

In the suit, Aiyedatiwa sought an order of interim injunction restraining Akeredolu, his servants, or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing, and preventing him from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Ondo State.

The court had granted his prayers and adjourned the matter till Monday, to hear the substantive matter, The Punch reports.

