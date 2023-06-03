Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Jesubiyi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in Akure.

The CP explained that the financial commitment was one of the welfare packages of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, for the family of late officers who paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland.

Jesubiyi, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries who are the next of kin of the late police officers, urged them to use the money for their upkeep and welfare of their respective families.

He added that the cheques were meant to ameliorate the pains of the deceased immediate families.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Odugbo Precious, appreciated the effort of the IGP in ensuring that the families of late police officers did not suffer after the demise of their loved ones who served the country.