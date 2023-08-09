ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander further said that the corps had remained non partisan in politics since its creation.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)
Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

Recommended articles

Adetunji Adeleye, the Ondo State Commander of the corps, said this in Akure at an interactive programme organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, tagged The Platform .

Adeleye said that 7000 suspects were arrested by personnel of the corps in different parts of the state while 1500 were prosecuted after thorough investigations.

He said that the security outfit secured convictions of some of those prosecuted, adding that infractions by four of its personnel were also sanctioned with dismissal while others punished as provided by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, said that the vision of the governors of the states in the South- West region had been realised with the tremendous success recorded in combating crime.

He said that with the corps unconventional method of operations and cooperation of other security agencies, especially the Department of Security Services (DSS), the state was now one of the safest in the country.

Adeleye, also the chairman of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in South-West, said the significant number of arrests made by the corps had reduced the farmers/herders clash by over 95 per cent in the last two years.

According to him, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu approved the building of two additional courts to assist the judiciary in speedy hearing of criminal matters.

“In response to the pockets of violence in border areas presently, the government has directed offices and control points in Imoru, Ijagba axis to take care of kidnapping and violence around Ose Local Government, some of which we’ve implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The same directive for Jugbere, which is to take care of Akure North, and we are proposing three other strategic ones, such that by the year’s end, all our porous border villages and towns will be adequately covered.

“Within two weeks of our inception, we received over 5,000 petitions of herders/farmers clashes. It was becoming impossible for farmers to go to their farms completely for fear of herders molesting, kidnapping, maiming or killing them.

“The implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the state was also an added advantage for us because it enhances our position in enforcement and the terms of the law was clear,” he said.

The commander further said that the corps had remained non partisan in politics since its creation.

He said that the command in Ondo state had commenced 24-hour patrol across the 18 local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleye said that the major challenge confronting the agency was inadequate weapons to match what criminals confront its operatives with.

“Some of the challenges we face as result of inadequate equipment has been loss of precious lives of some of our men, but we remain determined,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT beer joints operators lament drop in business activities

FCT beer joints operators lament drop in business activities

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

Police arrest 5 suspected cable thieves in Delta

Police arrest 5 suspected cable thieves in Delta

Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK to plant 1m palm trees in South-East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK to plant 1m palm trees in South-East

Fuel subsidy removal won’t affect turn-out at Osun Osogbo festival, Official

Fuel subsidy removal won’t affect turn-out at Osun Osogbo festival, Official

We're waiting for Tinubu’s marching order on census - NPC Commissioner

We're waiting for Tinubu’s marching order on census - NPC Commissioner

Anambra govt demolishes criminal hideouts in Ogidi market

Anambra govt demolishes criminal hideouts in Ogidi market

Immigration seeks more collaborative measures on border closure compliance

Immigration seeks more collaborative measures on border closure compliance

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria