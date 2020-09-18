The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa, launched her autobiography titled “On Merit” on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria’s federal capital city of Abuja.

Ehuriah-Arisa says she wrote the book to help boost the morale of federal civil servants, help them improve their productivity and service delivery, while encouraging them to always strive for career progression on merit.

During the launch which was attended by dignitaries, ministers, politicians, lawmakers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and a representative of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the author also encouraged more women to rise up and take their rightful place in the polity.

“Train your daughters, give your girl child all the support they need,” Ehuriah-Arisa said. “With this book, I felt I needed to give support to women in the system. Women don't really have many mentors. Most leadership positions are filled with men.

“Women need support and mentoring. When a woman comes to you for mentoring, please keep it at that. Treat women as professionals. It was my pleasure to serve. Thank you,” she said to applause from the hall.

In his remarks, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola said: “It gives me great joy to be here this morning and I must thank you all most sincerely for honouring our amazon with your esteemed presence.

“We are undoing ourselves by not recognizing women. Every society is a direct reflection of the way the society treats women.”

Delivering her goodwill remark, Women affairs Minister Pauline Tallen said she was at the event to celebrate Ehuriah-Arisa “on behalf of all Nigerian women. Thank you Honorable Minister Aregbesola for being a fighter and supporter of women.”

Book reviewer Ibukun Awosika encouraged the womenfolk in particular to read the book. She spoke of the strong women in her life, saying she drew power and strength from them all.

Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, praised Ehuriah-Arisa for her insistence on self development, her insistence on merit and merit alone; and her hard work and tenacity.

The book also dwells on how women can survive in the corporate world and how they can carve their paths as managers and leaders.

SGF Boss Mustapha said Ehuriah-Arisa "is one of our best...a shining light and one of our best in public service.”

Ehuriah-Arisa is one of Nigeria’s most decorated civil servants. She is a recipient of national awards like Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) and the Presidential Civil Service Merit Award, among others.