Okowa's aide threatens legal action against NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again

Nurudeen Shotayo

Naira Marley had admonished his fans to abstain from drugs after visiting the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

Naira Marley visits to national headquarters of the NDLEA
Naira Marley visits to national headquarters of the NDLEA

Success' threat comes on the heels of Naira Marley's visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The artist declared support for the agency's war against drug abuse among youth and teenagers.

During the visit where he met the NDLEA Executive Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd.), Marley said he had keyed into the campaign to stop the proliferation of drugs on the street, urging his followers and Marlians to follow suit.

The agency's association with the controversial music star, famous for his smoking habit in music videos and on social media, has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on his Facebook page, Success wondered if Marley had let go of his "smoking" habit before being considered to make the declaration.

He stated, “I will sue NDLEA if I see Nairamarley sm*king on his music video or on ground and if any of artistes signed to his record label are seen smoking.

“I hope @officialnairam1 has stopped smoking before being paid by NDLEA to campaign against smoking and drugs.

“I am watching him carefully because I am happy with this campaign.

Naira Marley's public support for the NDLEA comes as a surprise as he has previously recorded himself smoking on his social media and he has sung about marijuana on several occasions.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Okowa's aide threatens legal action against NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again

