Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

On August 17, 2023, Marlian Records boss Naira Marley paid a courtesy visit to the NDLEA national headquarters where he was received by the Agency's Chairman Brig Gen Buba Marwa (RTD).

In a video posted on NDLEA's social media account, Naira Marley admonished his fans to abstain from drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to urge my fans (the Marlians) and all Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it's not good for your well-being. Let's stop substance abuse in any form," Naira Marley said in a video as he showed his support for the NDLEA campaign to stop drugs on the street.

The video has since generated massive reactions from X users who were shocked to see the Marlian president at the NDLEA headquarters.

During his dominance of the mainstream in 2019, Naira Marley became widely famous for his anti-establishment stance that placed him at odds with EFCC and made his music considered immoral in some quarters.

Naira Marley's public support for the NDLEA comes as a surprise as he has previously recorded himself smoking on his social media and he has sung about marijuana on several occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT