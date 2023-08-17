ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star Naira Marley has made an August visit to the national headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Naira Marley visits to national headquarters of the NDLEA
Naira Marley visits to national headquarters of the NDLEA

Recommended articles

On August 17, 2023, Marlian Records boss Naira Marley paid a courtesy visit to the NDLEA national headquarters where he was received by the Agency's Chairman Brig Gen Buba Marwa (RTD).

In a video posted on NDLEA's social media account, Naira Marley admonished his fans to abstain from drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to urge my fans (the Marlians) and all Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it's not good for your well-being. Let's stop substance abuse in any form," Naira Marley said in a video as he showed his support for the NDLEA campaign to stop drugs on the street.

The video has since generated massive reactions from X users who were shocked to see the Marlian president at the NDLEA headquarters.

During his dominance of the mainstream in 2019, Naira Marley became widely famous for his anti-establishment stance that placed him at odds with EFCC and made his music considered immoral in some quarters.

Naira Marley's public support for the NDLEA comes as a surprise as he has previously recorded himself smoking on his social media and he has sung about marijuana on several occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

At any rate, the NDLEA would be hopeful that Naira Marley's street popularity and support would a long way in reducing the use of drugs amongst Nigerian youths.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

How Eldee got scammed by fake investors in Nigeria

How Eldee got scammed by fake investors in Nigeria

Angel recounts her suicide attempt to Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel recounts her suicide attempt to Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Portable denies ever having a relationship with Queen Dami, wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo [Platinum]

Portable addresses rumours about his relationship with late Alaafin of Oyo's wife

Nigerian singer 2Face does not want to lose his wife Annie to anyone else.

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him