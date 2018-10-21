Pulse.ng logo
Okowa mourns former CJN, Kutigi

The governor’s condolence was contained in statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the government, people of Niger and the Kutigi family over the demise of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Kutigi.

The governor’s condolence was contained in statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba.

Okowa said that the late Justice Kutigi contributed immensely to Nigeria’s growth and the development of the judiciary.

He lauded Kutigi’s contributions, experience and diligence as Chairman, Nigeria National Conference, which was convoked by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Justice Kutigi, former Chief Justice Nigeria, who served Nigeria diligently and meritoriously even as he left a legacy of discipline, brilliance and selflessness for the younger jurists to emulate.

“My condolences go to the government and people of Niger State, the Judiciary, as well as the late CJN’s family,” he said.

According to Okowa, the late Kutigi was a Minister in the Temple of Justice, who bestrode the bench with unquestionable integrity, dignity and contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

He said that the country would miss the wisdom and wise counsel of the late CJN.

“We are left with the consolation that he served Nigeria creditably.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with His Lordship, Hon. Justice W.S.N. Onnoghen, JSC, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and the Judiciary for this irreparable loss,” Okowa said. 

