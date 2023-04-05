The sports category has moved to a new website.
Okowa calls for calm as protest rocks Delta over police killing of trader

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police officer who allegedly fired the shot that killed the trader was promptly arrested and currently being detained.

Okowa made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

The governor decried the shooting of the deceased, Onyeka Ibe, which was said to have occurred along Ugbolu-Illah Road by a member of stop -and -search police team on duty on the road.

He sued for calm and appealed to residents not to take laws into their hands but should allow the police to conduct an in depth probe into the circumstances that led to the sad incident.

He disclosed that the police officer, an Inspector who allegedly fired the shot that killed Ibe was promptly arrested and currently being detained at the command Headquarters in Asaba.

Okowa advised citizens to go about their normal businesses and remain law-abiding, assuring that the law will take its course on the incident after a thorough investigation by the police.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed the resolve of the state government to ensure that the prevailing peace in the state endured.

