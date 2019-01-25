Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and ex Vice President of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says she’s ready to assume the number one position of the Bretton Woods institution.

Mr. Jim Yong Kim, who was reappointed World Bank President for a five-year term on July 1, 2017, has announced that he will be stepping down from the role on February 1, 2019, and Okonjo-Iweala says she’s ready to succeed him.

“If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes”, Okonjo-Iweala told CNN’s Richard Quest on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when the question regarding her readiness for the job was posed.

Okonjo-Iweala contested the World Bank President position in 2012 and she believes a second try won’t be bad after all.

Many people have been asking that question

She also said many people have been asking her if she is ready to take on the job.

“I know that, because I contested the last time in 2012, and many people were asking that question. It is a shareholder’s decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate,” she said.

When Quest asked if she has declared her candidacy, Okonjo-Iweala said; “No, I have not declared my candidacy. You asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly. I’m very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I’m enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like.”

About Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala currently sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala served as Minister in the administrations of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

She was Minister of Finance under Obasanjo from July 15, 2003 to June 21, 2006.

Okonjo-Iweala also had a brief spell as Foreign Affairs Minister under Obasanjo from June 21, 2006 to August 30, 2006.

She is credited with achieving debt forgiveness for Nigeria under Obasanjo.

Okonjo-Iweala returned as Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy under Jonathan, a position she held from August 17, 2011 to May 29, 2015.