Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

The primary objective of the meeting was to address the prevalent economic challenges faced by Nigerians and to explore potential avenues for relief.

In a conversation with reporters subsequent to the meeting, Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the intention behind her "quiet visit" to Nigeria's capital, clarifying that it wasn't an official mission on behalf of the WTO, but rather an effort to extend support to the Nigerian populace during these trying times.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the strenuous circumstances that Nigerians are currently enduring and emphasized the need for urgent actions. "We all know that things are very difficult for Nigerians outside; everyone is struggling. I’m here myself on a quiet visit. So, this was not really an official WTO mission but we were able to engage with Mr President to talk about ‘what are the kinds of programmes that could be put in place to make sure that the suffering of Nigerians are being alleviated?’" she explained.

During the productive discussion, both Dr Okonjo-Iweala and President Tinubu delved into strategies to improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population. The focus was on implementing community and grassroots initiatives that could generate employment opportunities for the youth and provide support to women and children in need.

In addition to immediate relief measures, the conversation also revolved around long-term investment prospects for Nigeria. Dr Okonjo-Iweala noted that avenues in the pharmaceutical industry were explored as part of this discussion, aiming to capitalise on sustainable economic growth.

The potential role of the World Trade Organisation in bolstering Nigeria's economic landscape was also examined. "We're already working in Nigeria with women, in particular, who own small and medium enterprises, to try to help them upgrade the quality of their products, whether it's in the agricultural area, in textiles, and in other areas so that they can sell more internationally," Dr Okonjo-Iweala revealed.