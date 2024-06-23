ADVERTISEMENT
My cancer is incurable; it changed my view about life - Ojude Oba steeze daddy

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oreagba stole the show at this year's Ojude Oba festival leading to his crowning as the steeze daddy by his social media admirers.

Expensive sunglasses at Ojude Oba [poojamedia]
Expensive sunglasses at Ojude Oba [poojamedia]

Oreagba, the Managing Director of NG Clearing and former Member of the Derivatives Product Advisory Committee of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was the cynosure of all eyes at this year's Ojude Oba festival, an annual celebration by the Ijebu people in Ogun State.

He went viral after photos of his grand entrance at the cultural and fashion event hit the social media.

Decked in a unique ensemble, featuring tattooed hands, a big tobacco cigar, native regalia, and a black sun shade, Oreagba melted many hearts and won accolades that made him the poster boy of the event.

Speaking on the Morning Show on Arise TV on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the NG Clearing MD revealed his passion for giving hope to cancer patients.

Even though his form of cancer, multiple myeloma, is incurable, Oreagba said being diagnosed with the condition in 2013 was the best thing that happened to him

“I’ve always been a bit of a controversial person, but we’ll not go into that. I think from the moment I was diagnosed with cancer in February 2014—it’s an incurable form of cancer—priorities changed.

“I’ll say this to somebody, and it’s going to sound ridiculous. I’m 58, and if I could live another 20 years, I’ll say being diagnosed with cancer is the best thing that ever happened to me. It changes my perspective on life. What I’m there for. I’m there for it.

“Counselling cancer patients, trying to improve access to better healthcare, I’ll do that all day long,” he said.

