ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Nurudeen Shotayo

Arise Television had received backlash for using clips from an Igbo cultural event to depict the Ojude Oba festival in one of its reports.

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]
The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Recommended articles

The Ojude Oba festival has been dominating conversations online in the last few days with netizens gushing over the captivating display of rich traditions, vibrant culture, and fashion expression of the Ijebu people.

The festival, which is traditionally celebrated on the third day of Eid-El-Kabir, has become a cultural reference point for the Yoruba people of the South-West.

This year's edition produced arguably the most viral moment on Nigerian social media so far courtesy of Farooq Oreagba's grand entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oreagba, the managing director of NG Clearing Limited, brought out the steeze with his unique ensemble, featuring tattooed hands, a big tobacco cigar, native regalia, and a black sun shade that made him the poster boy of the event.

His flamboyant outing not only won him the admiration of many but also added to the rising profile and popularity of the Ojude Oba festival.

Farooq Oreagba [Twitter:@DemoOfUK]
Farooq Oreagba [Twitter:@DemoOfUK] Pulse Nigeria

However, controversy ensued after Arise Television mixed up clips from an Igbo cultural event to depict the Ojude Oba festival in one of its reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The error instantly sparked reactions online with the broadcaster receiving severe backlashes from aggrieved Nigerians.

But, in a bulletin on Friday, June 21, 2024, the station took responsibility for the indiscretion and apologised accordingly.

It also corrected the anomaly by displaying clips from the Ojude Oba festival while reiterating its respect for every culture.

"So that's the wonderful video. Obviously, Arise was trending yesterday at number one due to the video mix-up. Again, we apologise, it was a technical mix-up. We at Arise respect every culture and have always celebrated this beautiful festival," Arise TV said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba video mix-up' after social media backlash

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba video mix-up' after social media backlash

British Airways grounds faulty aircraft, apologises for flight disruption

British Airways grounds faulty aircraft, apologises for flight disruption

Concerns as Kaduna records 307 new cases of HIV/AIDS in 3 months

Concerns as Kaduna records 307 new cases of HIV/AIDS in 3 months

Obi, others bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor

Obi, others bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor

Over 200 Chinese companies signal interest to collaborate with Nigeria - FG

Over 200 Chinese companies signal interest to collaborate with Nigeria - FG

NDLEA seized 761,000 tonnes of illicit drugs in 3 years, says Marwa

NDLEA seized 761,000 tonnes of illicit drugs in 3 years, says Marwa

FG approves ₦21bn for 11 DisCos to provide meters for customers

FG approves ₦21bn for 11 DisCos to provide meters for customers

All my achievements in Benue were Tinubu's handiwork - Gov Alia

All my achievements in Benue were Tinubu's handiwork - Gov Alia

FG tackles US lawmakers over Binance executive's health status

FG tackles US lawmakers over Binance executive's health status

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing