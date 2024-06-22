Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

The Ojude Oba festival has been dominating conversations online in the last few days with netizens gushing over the captivating display of rich traditions, vibrant culture, and fashion expression of the Ijebu people.

The festival, which is traditionally celebrated on the third day of Eid-El-Kabir, has become a cultural reference point for the Yoruba people of the South-West.

This year's edition produced arguably the most viral moment on Nigerian social media so far courtesy of Farooq Oreagba's grand entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oreagba, the managing director of NG Clearing Limited, brought out the steeze with his unique ensemble, featuring tattooed hands, a big tobacco cigar, native regalia, and a black sun shade that made him the poster boy of the event.

His flamboyant outing not only won him the admiration of many but also added to the rising profile and popularity of the Ojude Oba festival.

Pulse Nigeria

Arise TV drops a clanger

However, controversy ensued after Arise Television mixed up clips from an Igbo cultural event to depict the Ojude Oba festival in one of its reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The error instantly sparked reactions online with the broadcaster receiving severe backlashes from aggrieved Nigerians.

But, in a bulletin on Friday, June 21, 2024, the station took responsibility for the indiscretion and apologised accordingly.

It also corrected the anomaly by displaying clips from the Ojude Oba festival while reiterating its respect for every culture.