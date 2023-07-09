ADVERTISEMENT
Oil thieves abscond as police storm NNPC pipeline site in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria



Oil thieves abscond as police storm NNPC pipeline site in Lagos. [Twitter | BenHundeyin]


The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said that the incident happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Idimu area of the state.

Hundeyin said that the hoodlums unlawfully gained access into the site and were siphoning oil from the pipeline into their tanker.

The image-maker said that the police, who got information about the theft, stormed the scene and the thieves abandoned their tools and fled.

“The oil thieves absconded, abandoning their truck and tools, upon sighting police officers who responded swiftly when notified,” he said.

Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idowu Owohunwa had also visited the scene of theft.

News Agency Of Nigeria





