Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Ima Elijah

Independent petroleum marketers association of Nigeria foresees increase in July.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

The projection, as revealed by Mike Osatuyi, National Controller Operations of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, is expected to take effect in July.

Osatuyi emphasised that the prices are likely to surge above ₦700 per litre in the northern regions of the country once independent marketers begin importing petroleum products starting next month. While Nigerians residing in the north should anticipate paying at least ₦700 or more, those outside Lagos can expect prices around N610 per litre.

Furthermore, Osatuyi added that residents of Lagos would be required to pay approximately ₦600 per litre. He explained that these estimations are subject to various factors such as the exchange rate, the prevailing international crude oil prices, and the landing cost.

In his statement, Osatuyi stated, "What I am seeing is around ₦600 and above, depending on the exchange rate, the current crude price at the international market, and the landing cost. Those in Lagos will pay around ₦600, those outside Lagos around ₦600 plus, while those in the north would be paying anything from ₦700 and above."

In an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Chinedu Okoronkwo, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), expressed optimism about the situation. He stated that the organisation is well-prepared, with a 90% readiness, to introduce Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel by the end of June. Read more about this

