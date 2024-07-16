Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Ohanaeze said the Igbo ethnic group is usually treated as sacrificial lambs of significant riots or protests in Nigeria.

The organisation issued the warning in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Isguzoro said, “Reflecting on the poignant history of the Igbo people in Nigeria, particularly in the aftermath of significant riots and protests… It is evident that Igbos have often been unfairly treated as sacrificial lambs amidst the turmoil.”

He said in the past, the Igbos lost significantly in the aftermath of several nationwide protests including the 1978 “ALI MUST GO” protests, the 1989 anti-SAP riots, the 1993 June 12 protests, the 2012 Occupy Nigeria protests, and the 2020 EndSARS protests.

The organisation explained that if South-East states joined the impending protests, it would worsen the security challenges in the region.

The statement reads further, “First and foremost, the prevailing security challenges in the Southeast region pose insurmountable obstacles to the safe conduct of protests and riots. In recognition of this reality, any Nationwide Protest scheduled within the Southeast is hereby revoked, with a clear directive that Igbos will not partake.

“Enforcing such protests risks exacerbating the existing security dilemmas in the Southeast, creating opportunities for criminal elements and external Igbo detractors to exploit the situation and instigate further chaos. Thus, it is in the best interest of all concerned parties to refrain from organizing any protests within the region.

“Secondly, the fear of Igbos once again being perceived as sacrificial lambs in the forthcoming nationwide protests is a legitimate concern. In this regard, OHANAEZE NDIGBO calls upon Igbo residents in the 19 northern states and Southwest regions to boycott the looming protests for their safety and security.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo also advised Igbos in the north and the Southwest to boycott the protests for their safety.

“Demonstrating restraint and prudence by avoiding involvement in the protests is imperative to safeguard their well-being during this period,” the socio-cultural group said.