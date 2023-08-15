ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ohanaeze urges Nigerians to expect and prepare for surprises in tribunal’s verdict

Bayo Wahab

Ohanaeze says Nigerians await the verdict of the PEPT judges with a mix of anxiety and anticipation.

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) [Technext]

The organisation made the call in a statement by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Ohanaeze expressed concern over the conduct of the presidential election, saying the introduction of electronic transmission of votes was expected to enhance" the electoral process but the “outcome left many Nigerians disheartened and demoralised.”

The organisation maintained that Nigerians await the verdict of the PEPT judges with a mix of anxiety and anticipation.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation. [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

It is against this background that Ohanaeze called on Nigerians to prepare for surprises in the tribunal’s ruling.

The statement reads in part, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges citizens to prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for potential surprises in the tribunal’s ruling. The organisation emphasises the need to temper expectations and remain resilient in the face of possible outcomes that may not align with public desires.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses concern about the potential impact of the tribunal’s verdict on the nation’s mood and stability. The organisation acknowledges that high expectations could lead to disillusionment and unrest, if not managed effectively.”

The organisation said it released the statement on the verdict of the tribunal to “promote a more balanced perspective, encouraging Nigerians to brace themselves for any surprising turn of events that may emerge from the tribunal’s decision.”

Ohanaeze said following the “disappointment experienced after the 2023 presidential election,” it saw the need to encourage resilience and realistic expectations to foster a more stable and peaceful environment after the court’s verdict.

