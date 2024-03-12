Ogun Traffic Corps warns traders to stop selling on roads to curb gridlock

Tope Oseni, Ijoko Unit Commander of TRACE, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Oseni said the advice became necessary as the traders, mainly women, made it difficult for TRACE operatives to control traffic by displacing their goods on the road.

“We are appealing to them to find alternative means of selling their goods to ease free flow of traffic, especially along Ijoko under bridge,” she said.

The unit commander urged the traders to desist from selling their goods on the highway in order not to put their lives in danger. Oseni also admonished tricycle operators against reckless driving to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.