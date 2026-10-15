Lady cries out after Nigerian police officers extort ₦300k from her, forcing her to take loans

A young woman breaks down in a viral video, accusing police officers in Victoria Island, Lagos, of handcuffing her, demanding money and leaving her by the roadside.

A young woman has accused police officers in Victoria Island of harassing and handcuffing her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She alleges the officers made her seek money from others and collected more than ₦300,000.

She said she was left by the roadside after the encounter.

The allegations remain unverified, with no official police response reported as of October 15.

A young Nigerian woman has broken down in tears in a viral video, accusing police officers in Victoria Island, Lagos, of harassing and handcuffing her, making her contact people for money and collecting more than ₦300,000 from her while she was on her way to a beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video circulating on social media, the visibly distressed woman recounts her alleged encounter with the officers at night, saying she was left by the roadside after the incident.

According to reports on the video, the woman said she was heading back from the beach when the officers stopped her and took her into custody. She alleged that she was handcuffed before being dropped off in Victoria Island.

The young woman also claimed that she tried to record what was happening, but the footage did not save.

“I was coming from the beach and Nigerian police harassed me, handcuffed me and collected over N300k from me” — Nigerian lady cries out https://t.co/4JJlsrvesn — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 15, 2026

Recounting how she tried to get the money, she reportedly said she contacted friends and asked them to send ₦20,000 each, but none came to her assistance. She said she eventually borrowed money from her mother, with whom she described having a difficult relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman alleged that the officers collected more than ₦300,000 from her. However, the circumstances surrounding the encounter, including the reason she was stopped and how the money was allegedly collected, have not been independently established.

The video has drawn attention online, with reports highlighting the woman’s emotional account and allegations of police harassment and extortion.

As of Thursday, October 15, 2026, reports on the incident said there had been no official response from the Lagos State Police Command. The identities of the officers involved and whether an investigation has been opened remain unclear.