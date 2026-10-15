Spotify users in Nigeria can now access audiobooks

Spotify today announced that audiobooks are rolling out to listeners in Nigeria from 14 October.

The launch is part of Spotify’s global expansion of audiobooks from 22 markets to more than 180 by the end of 2026, bringing books to more than 750 million people who will be able to stream or purchase them on Spotify.

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From the Lagos go-slow to a quiet evening at home, audiobooks fit into the moments listeners in Nigeria already fill with music and podcasts.

In Nigeria, Spotify Free and Premium users can add Audiobooks+, a monthly add-on that includes 15 hours of audiobook listening for ₦2,300. Only the time spent actually listening counts, and hours reset every billing cycle. Want more time? Listeners can buy a 10-hour top-up for ₦2,700, or buy an individual title to keep.

“Books change how we see the world, and the people in it. For a lot of people, audiobooks are how they find their way back to reading, on the commute, on a walk, or at the end of a long day. Bringing audiobooks to more than 180 markets means millions more people can discover that, and authors and publishers can reach readers they’ve never been able to reach before,” said Owen Smith, VP of Audiobooks, Spotify.

Features made for everyday listening

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Page Match: Read a few chapters in bed, then pick up the story on your morning commute, right where you left off. More than one million readers have used Page Match to move between print, ebook and audio. Now listeners can simply scan a book’s ISBN barcode and use page numbers to find their place. Page Match works in over 30 languages.

A home for books: A dedicated Audiobooks space in the app to search, browse and discover, with recommendations based on what each listener loves across music, podcasts and books.

Never lose your place: Spotify saves your progress across the more than 2,000 devices it’s available on, so you can start on your phone and carry on in the car or on a speaker.

Sleep Timer: Set a timer for night-time listening so the story stops when you drift off.

Listen offline: Download audiobooks to listen without a connection, just like music and podcasts.

A bigger stage for Nigerian authors

Spotify believes authors should find the largest possible audience, which is why all of its audiobook partnerships are non-exclusive. Through Spotify for Authors, local publishers and self-published authors in Nigeria can upload their audiobooks and reach listeners in more than 180 markets, with insights into who is listening. The catalogue in Nigeria will keep growing as new partners join and local authors upload their work.

A world of stories

Three years ago this fall, Spotify brought audiobooks into Premium to build a better home for book lovers, authors and publishers. Over the past year, monthly audiobook listeners grew nearly 40% and listening hours climbed more than 30%. Since launching just over a year ago, Audiobooks+ has grown to more than one million subscribers.

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Spotify users in Nigeria can now access audiobooks

How to get started