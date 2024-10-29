Ogun govt shuts down school over tragic death of student

The incident, linked to corporal punishment, has led to the suspension and arrest of the implicated teacher.

The school's principal, Tamrat Onaolapo, has also been suspended for permitting corporal punishment despite state regulations prohibiting such measures.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has directed the formation of a special panel to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

"Anyone found responsible will face the full wrath of the law," the governor asserted, emphasising the administration's commitment to ensuring justice.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education visited Arijo's family to offer condolences and gather information for the investigation.

The delegation included the Director of Secondary and Higher Education, the Principals General for Egba and Yewa Divisions, and other educational leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the state, officials extended their heartfelt sympathy to the grieving family and assured them of the government's dedication to a comprehensive probe.

The state also presented the family with a condolence letter and a cash gift of ₦500,000 as a gesture of support.