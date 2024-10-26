ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Nurudeen Shotayo

The student was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by the teacher leading to his death.

The tragic incident, which reportedly happened during the week, was reported by an activist identified as Adetoun on Instagram on Friday, October 25, 2024.

As narrated by Adetoun, the teacher had brought a dustbin to the deceased's class with instructions that the students should not tamper with it.

However, Ariyo jokingly replied to the teacher that the dustbin was bought with the students' money, a response which allegedly infuriated the teacher.

Consequently, the angered teacher reported the incident to the principal who instructed that the student be punished, the activist added.

Acting on the principal's instruction, the teacher allegedly flogged Ariyo with 162 strokes of cane, which caused him to fall and collapse.

According to Adetoun, the teacher and some staffers of the school present at the scene delayed in taking Ariyo to the hospital for medical attention and when they eventually did, he was already dead.

A senior police officer privy to the incident said the tragedy created tension in the area but was quickly brought under control by the intervention of the police.

“We are on the matter, the incident wanted to create tension but we were able to douse the tension,” the police source who craved anonymity said.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the student was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She, however, said Ariyo was made to perform 162 frog jumps and was beaten 24 strokes of the cane contrary to the reported 162.

"The incident happened on October 15, 2024. The deceased was asked to do 162 frog jumps and was given 24 strokes of the cane.

“He was rushed to FMC Idi-Aba for medical attention and he died today (October 25). The deceased body has been deposited at the Ayetoro mortuary for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing,” Odutola said.

