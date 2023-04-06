Ogun police parade 24 suspects for alleged cultism, armed robbery.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), paraded the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said that the arrest of the suspects became exigent in view of the sudden upsurge in activities of cult-related killings witnessed in the state in recent times.

He added that the suspected criminals had confessed their memberships of both the dreaded Supreme “Eiye” Confraternity, Vikings Confraternity and Black Axe, also known as “Aye” Confraternity.

The police spokesman explained that the suspects were arrested from major towns across the state, including Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Igbesa, as well as Agosasa in Ipokia local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi stated that the incident, which had portrayed the state as haven for criminals, compelled the police in the state to launch a serious clampdown on those suspected to be behind the violent cult clashes.

He noted that the cult clashes had left no fewer than five persons dead across the state.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the raids on the hideouts of the suspected cultists was targeted at suppressing the rivalries and supremacy battle between the various cult groups in the state.

He disclosed that various weapons, including locally-made cut-to-size single barrel guns, live cartridges, as well as assorted charms and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO further stated that the arrest was made possible through the combined efforts of members of the public and the collaboration of the state-owned community security operatives called the So-Safe Corps.

Oyeyemi advised parents and guardians in the state to prevail on their children and wards to desist from engaging in criminal activities.