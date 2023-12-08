Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

Mr Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the reward in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday. According to the statement, Information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

"Such information can be sent to the under listed telephone numbers:

08037441955, 08033074371, 08081775020, 08034062773, 08032136765.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected armed robbers on November 29 shot dead Oyekanmi, and carted away government funds. Oyekanmi had cashed an undisclosed amount of money from a branch of Fidelity bank in Abeokuta, and was heading back to the office when he was waylaid by the gunmen.