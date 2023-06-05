The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesina promised the management and students of the university that those behind the killing would not go unpunished.

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun.
Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Waheed Adesina, and made available to newsmen, the government described the killing as a dastardly act.

Adesina promised the management and students of the university that those behind the killing would not go unpunished.

He disclosed that the police had been instructed to invite all those concerned, including the Baale of Imaweje Village, the institution’s host community where the incident happened, to unravel the cause of the death.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hand.

“Every action necessary would be taken to punish all those involved.

“The government appealed to the students of the institution to remain peaceful and law abiding, while waiting for the outcome of the police investigation.

“Such an incident will not be allowed to happen again anywhere in the state,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some angry students of the university had embarked on a violent protest in the aftermath of the death.

They allegedly set four houses ablaze in the community, including that of the Baale.

The deceased, whose name had yet to be ascertained, was reportedly beaten to death for allegedly belonging to a cult group.

Meanwhile, the management of the university on May 28 announced the closure of the institution to forestall an escalation of the crisis.

News Agency Of Nigeria






