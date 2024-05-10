ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

News Agency Of Nigeria

Traders are urged to make good use of the money, as the government can not compensate them fully for their losses.

Lafenwa market fire disaster [Galaxy Television]

While presenting cash to the victims in Abeokuta on Friday, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Oluwafunmilayo Efuwape, assured of the government’s relentless efforts to give its citizens succour.

Efunwape was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lateef Benson. She noted that the initiative was to improve the lives of the victims and compensate them for their losses.

According to the commissioner, the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration will remain committed to the well-being of the people. Efuwape urged the traders to make good use of the money, explaining that the government could not compensate them fully for their losses.

She, however, said the gesture was to try and set them back on the track of making their businesses rise again. NEMA South-West Director, Steven Adewale, who said the gesture was only “a tip of the iceberg”, promised to deliver more to the people soon.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency, Wale Shonde, tasked the traders to improve how they handle naked fire.

The Babaloja of Lafenwa Market, Alhaji Musa Adeyinka, with the Iyaloja, Alhaja Sidikat Owe, unanimously appreciated both the federal and state governments for coming to their aid. They maintained that the compensation was enough for traders to restart their businesses.

