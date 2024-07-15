ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCS stated that the poultry products contain chemicals which could cause acute and chronic health issues like poisoning, cancer and organ damage.

Frozen chicken [consumer life]
Frozen chicken [consumer life]

The command’s Comptroller, James Ojo, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and the Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations(FAO) described the consumption of smuggled frozen poultry products as having adverse effects on the health of the people.

Ojo said, “The frozen poultry products smuggled into Nigeria from the Republic of Benin were preserved with chemicals and often lacked proper regulatory oversight, increasing the risk of harmful chemicals being used for preservation.

“Also, they may not meet the nutritional standards required for healthy consumption and poor handling as well as preservation techniques can degrade the nutritional quality of the meat, thus leading to potential deficiencies when consumed regularly.

“The use of unknown or banned chemicals in preserving smuggled poultry can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.”

The comptroller listed some of these chemicals including formaldehyde and other preservatives, which could cause acute and chronic health issues like poisoning, cancer and organ damage.

Ojo admonished smugglers into such nefarious business to desist as the Customs would not relent in ensuring that the illicit goods banned by the Federal government do not come into the country.

