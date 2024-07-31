ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Bayo Wahab

The judge directed the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State to enforce the order and ensure that the protests are held only in the specified locations.

Nigerian youths are set to protest against bad governance for 10 days. [Bloomberg.com]
Nigerian youths are set to protest against bad governance for 10 days. [Bloomberg.com]

Recommended articles

The court also restricted the time frame of the protests to between 8 am and 5 pm.

This state government announced this development in a statement after Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora granted an application by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to the statement, the judge “prohibited the protesters from protesting anywhere in the state except at the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney-General while moving the application before the court explained “that the four locations are across the four divisions of the state in the three senatorial districts allow protesters in those vicinities to conveniently participate in the protests under adequate protection and without infringing on the rights of any non-protesting members of the public.”

The judge directed the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State to enforce the order and ensure that the protests are held only in the specified locations and during the periods stated in the order.

Nigerian youths are prepping up to protest against bad governance for 10 days. [SolaceBase]
Nigerian youths are prepping up to protest against bad governance for 10 days. [SolaceBase] Pulse Nigeria

This is coming 24 hours after the Lagos High Court granted an exparte application restricting the proposed August 1 nationwide protest in the state to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government said there is a need to protect the critical infrastructures of the state to prevent a repeat of the violent incidents that followed the EndSARS protests.

The state government added that the police in the state do not have sufficient manpower to provide security support for the protesters on public highways and other areas of public access in Lagos.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike