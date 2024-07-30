Court restricts protesters' gathering in Lagos to Freedom, Peace Park.

The application filed by the State’s Attorney General, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lawal Pedro, was granted by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Justice Ogundare granted the order of pre-emptive remedy by way of an interim injunction restricting the protesters from carrying the proposed protests from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, except in the two approved locations.

The defendants Adamma Ukpabi and Tosin Harsogba (for Active Citizens Group); Comrade Juwon Sanyaolu and Hassan Soweto (for Take it Back Movement).

While moving the application before the court, Pedro recalled the loss of lives and property witnessed during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

He argued that there is a need to protect the critical infrastructures of the state and prevent a repeat of the violent incidents that followed the EndSARS protests.

Pedro further argued that the police in the state do not have sufficient manpower to provide security support for the protesters on public highways and other areas of public access in Lagos.

He said there is a need to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums who are prepared to breach law and order.

Pedro's argument before Justice Ogundare

“In recognition of the citizens’ fundamental right to stage a public protest against government policies and actions but prevent unlawful destruction of lives and properties in the process, the Lagos State Government has designated two public spaces and locations in the State where citizens can meet and converge to protest or express their displeasure against government. The locations are Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos State, he said.

“Public protest in all the local government councils and public highways as well as other areas of public access in the State for 10 days is a deliberate plan to shut down the State and if this is allowed it will amount to economic sabotage.

“An order of the court is required in the circumstances so as to protect the fundamental rights of 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents to protest and other residents opposed to the protest to go about their lawful without harassment, disturbance, and destruction of public buildings/properties.”