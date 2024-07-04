Ododo empowers 1,050 Kogi hunters with security gadgets to beef up security

Ododo, who superintended over the gadgets’ distribution on Thursday in Lokoja, charged the hunters to deal decisively with criminals and ensure protection of lives and property across the state.

“We are all Kogites, we must protect ourselves. Kogi is not a free-trade zone for criminals; you have the government’s backing to protect the land, and when you see them, deal with them decisively.

“We are not new in this game, criminals must be wiped out of our land.

“We are good people and God knows why he created us as a people, Kogi State is blessed with numerous mineral deposits if you want to trade with us, we are ready to trade with you.

“But if you are coming with criminal intentions, we are ever ready to fish you out and deal with you decisively,” Ododo warned.

The governor maintained that the security of lives and property remained his number one responsibility to the people of Kogi.

“Our resolve to evolve a grassroots-led security approach and engage our hunters was amplified by their courageous and professional conduct during our rescue efforts that led to the release of 29 of the 31 Kidnapped students from CUSTECH.

“Our faith in the people-led security approach as a new strategy is a clear manifestation of our determination to recalibrate our security architecture,” said.

He commended the Kogi House of Assembly for the prompt approval of the recruitment of 1,050 hunters to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies.

“We are at an advanced stage to ensure the lives of the hunters.

“We are also distributing security gadgets and safety materials such as Level 4 Ballistic Vests to fend off bullet attacks as well as boots to help them move around in the forests unhurt among other materials.

“In our fight against terror, we must agree that battlefields have changed and technology has evolved.

“We are determined to fight at different levels and secure our land and people. Kogi will be steps ahead of the enemies of peace,” he said.

The governor advised the hunters to exhibit the highest level of responsibility and discipline in the discharge of their duties, expressing his confidence in their capacity, discipline, patriotism and professionalism.

Ododo said that his administration was determined to combine both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to ensure security.

“We are creating an environment that is birthing new jobs for our teeming youth. We are making education free to ensure every child is educated.

“However, we will go after the criminal elements with our wall of strength. We shall win,” he added.

He urged the hunters to collaborate effectively with security agencies devoid of any kind of rivalry.

Ododo thanked President Bola Tinubu for making it possible for states to introduce local solutions to curtail the activities of criminals and commended the National Security Adviser for constantly supporting efforts to make Kogi safe for all.

He appreciated the heads of security agencies for giving proper orientation to the recruited hunters on the rules of their engagement, adding that the collaboration had been the energy driving security success in Kogi.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Bertrand Onuoha, commended the governor for his foresight in securing lives and property in the state.

“All of us know the topography of Kogi State which poses a security challenge. All we are seeing here is in line with the Inspector General of Police's vision of community policing.

“If all these security agencies are established without synergy, much will not be achieved.

“Am using this medium to call for the integration of all security agencies in the state.

“I have directed Area Commanders to always make use of vigilantes and hunters. When we harmonise, our services will be more interesting,” he said.