ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ododo empowers 1,050 Kogi hunters with security gadgets to beef up security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor maintained that the security of lives and property remained his number one responsibility to the people of Kogi.

Ododo empowers 1,050 Kogi hunters with security gadgets to beef up security
Ododo empowers 1,050 Kogi hunters with security gadgets to beef up security

Recommended articles

Ododo, who superintended over the gadgets’ distribution on Thursday in Lokoja, charged the hunters to deal decisively with criminals and ensure protection of lives and property across the state.

“We are all Kogites, we must protect ourselves. Kogi is not a free-trade zone for criminals; you have the government’s backing to protect the land, and when you see them, deal with them decisively.

“We are not new in this game, criminals must be wiped out of our land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are good people and God knows why he created us as a people, Kogi State is blessed with numerous mineral deposits if you want to trade with us, we are ready to trade with you.

“But if you are coming with criminal intentions, we are ever ready to fish you out and deal with you decisively,” Ododo warned.

The governor maintained that the security of lives and property remained his number one responsibility to the people of Kogi.

“Our resolve to evolve a grassroots-led security approach and engage our hunters was amplified by their courageous and professional conduct during our rescue efforts that led to the release of 29 of the 31 Kidnapped students from CUSTECH.

“Our faith in the people-led security approach as a new strategy is a clear manifestation of our determination to recalibrate our security architecture,” said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the Kogi House of Assembly for the prompt approval of the recruitment of 1,050 hunters to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies.

“We are at an advanced stage to ensure the lives of the hunters.

“We are also distributing security gadgets and safety materials such as Level 4 Ballistic Vests to fend off bullet attacks as well as boots to help them move around in the forests unhurt among other materials.

“In our fight against terror, we must agree that battlefields have changed and technology has evolved.

“We are determined to fight at different levels and secure our land and people. Kogi will be steps ahead of the enemies of peace,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor advised the hunters to exhibit the highest level of responsibility and discipline in the discharge of their duties, expressing his confidence in their capacity, discipline, patriotism and professionalism.

Ododo said that his administration was determined to combine both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to ensure security.

“We are creating an environment that is birthing new jobs for our teeming youth. We are making education free to ensure every child is educated.

“However, we will go after the criminal elements with our wall of strength. We shall win,” he added.

He urged the hunters to collaborate effectively with security agencies devoid of any kind of rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ododo thanked President Bola Tinubu for making it possible for states to introduce local solutions to curtail the activities of criminals and commended the National Security Adviser for constantly supporting efforts to make Kogi safe for all.

He appreciated the heads of security agencies for giving proper orientation to the recruited hunters on the rules of their engagement, adding that the collaboration had been the energy driving security success in Kogi.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Bertrand Onuoha, commended the governor for his foresight in securing lives and property in the state.

“All of us know the topography of Kogi State which poses a security challenge. All we are seeing here is in line with the Inspector General of Police's vision of community policing.

“If all these security agencies are established without synergy, much will not be achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Am using this medium to call for the integration of all security agencies in the state.

“I have directed Area Commanders to always make use of vigilantes and hunters. When we harmonise, our services will be more interesting,” he said.

Earlier, the State’s Security Adviser, Retired Cdr Jerry Omdara, noted that the hunters had been subjected to some level of intensive training and orientation to guide them in the task ahead.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria beats South Africa, Ghana, others to become host of African Energy Bank

Nigeria beats South Africa, Ghana, others to become host of African Energy Bank

Our law on same-sex relationships overrides Samoa Agreement, FG assures Nigerians

Our law on same-sex relationships overrides Samoa Agreement, FG assures Nigerians

Ododo empowers 1,050 Kogi hunters with security gadgets to beef up security

Ododo empowers 1,050 Kogi hunters with security gadgets to beef up security

NPA unveils 3 tugboats to boost Dangote Refinery, Lekki Port operations

NPA unveils 3 tugboats to boost Dangote Refinery, Lekki Port operations

'I will not fail Tinubu and Nigerians,' newly inaugurated poly council chairman

'I will not fail Tinubu and Nigerians,' newly inaugurated poly council chairman

Fresh twist in Kano emirship tussle as Bayero’s counsel withdraw services

Fresh twist in Kano emirship tussle as Bayero’s counsel withdraw services

Security agencies arrest 2,678 suspects for various offences in June

Security agencies arrest 2,678 suspects for various offences in June

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

We can turn around Nigerian economy in few months - Dangote

We can turn around Nigerian economy in few months - Dangote

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer