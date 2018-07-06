Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oby Ezekwesili tells Nigerians how to completely kill corruption

Oby Ezekwesili Former Minister tells Nigerians how to completely kill 'cancerous' corruption

The former minister described corruption as a cancer to the nation's development.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oby Ezekwesili tells Nigerians how to fully kill corruption play Dr Oby Ezekwesili (Signal NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Minister of Education and activist, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, believes Nigeria can only get rid of corruption when the people are ready to put intense pressure on the government to implement systems to get rid of it.

While speaking during a panel discussion on the BBC's "Global Questions" which took place in Lagos on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, the former minister described corruption as a cancer to the nation's development.

She said widespread corruption in the country has contributed massively to holding it back, a situation she said Nigerians can reverse by waking up to their responsibilities as concerned citizens.

She said, "There will come a time when the people of Nigeria will recognise themselves and say, 'This cannot continue to be our reality'.

"Corruption is cancerous; the cancer of corruption is part of why this country has been held back. So what are we going to do about it?

"We're going to learn the lesson of places like Cancún which was systemically corrupt until the institutions responded to the necessity for intensive reforms; until the government understood that it had the pressure of society to tackle corruption; until the sanctions and the systems that made it difficult for people to get away with bad behaviour and enjoy the reward of bad behaviour were put in place. We can actually do the same thing."

The former minister also called the federal government's failure to deal with killings in the country as a "leadership failure" that should not be allowed to continue unchecked.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting...bullet

Related Articles

Tambuwal Nigerian political parties are mere vehicles to office, not ideologically-based

Local

Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges
Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption charges
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
Fashola Stop collecting house rent 1 year in advance, Minister begs homeowners
How FG wants to put a permanent end to herders-farmers crisis
Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to crisis with N179bn plan
Mike Adenuga receives 3rd highest national honour in six years
Mike Adenuga Globacom boss receives 3rd highest national honour in six years