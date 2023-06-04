The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

News Agency Of Nigeria

It directed all residents in the state to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays.

Sit-at-home order obeyed in southeast (Twitter: Eons Intelligence)
Sit-at-home order obeyed in southeast (Twitter: Eons Intelligence)

The state government declared on Saturday in Enugu that it already cancelled the order of the proscribed group.

It also set up a taskforce to monitor compliance with its new directive from Monday, June 5.

Gov. Peter Mbah cancelled IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home order in Enugu State on June 1 when he said the order killed the spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity of residents of the state.

The government stated in its Saturday warning that all schools, markets, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls and members of the public must comply with its cancellation of IPOB’s order.

It directed all residents in the state to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays.

“All concerned are required to comply with government directive as adequate security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety.

“Members of government’s task force will be moving around to monitor compliance.

“Any market, transport outlet, or any other body that fails to open for business risks being shut immediately,’’ Mr Dan Neomeh, head of Gov. Mbah’s media team stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

