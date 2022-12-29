ADVERTISEMENT
Obiozor’s death great loss to Nigeria – Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has described the death of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, as a great loss to Nigeria.

George-Obiozor
George-Obiozor

Obi, who said this in his twitter handle on Thursday, expressed sadness over the news of Obiozor’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

“He was a dear elder brother and friend.

“Prof. Obiozor was a patriot, renowned academic and diplomat, who served Nigeria and Ohanaeze selflessly and diligently.

“He was witty, well-heeled in history and effusive in his personal charm and warmth.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader is a huge loss to the entire Obiozor family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians in general.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his family and all who mourn him,” he said.

Obi prayed God to grant him eternal rest and those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo had announced Obiozor’s death in a statement on Wednesday night.

NAN also reports that Obiozor, who died at the age of 80, was elected the 10th president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo on Jan. 9, 2021to succeed Nnia Nwodo who exited the office after the expiration of his four-year tenure.

The late Obiozor hailed from Awo-Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo.

News Agency Of Nigeria
