ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the group, reports that an alleged sum spent by the Federal Government on the new national anthem that had attracted Obi’s criticisms should be disregarded.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Recommended articles

It said that reports that Obi had been among detractors, who had been vocal against alleged expenditure on the new National Anthem are “false”.

This is contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Sunday in Onitsha.

According to the group, reports that an alleged sum spent by the Federal Government on the new national anthem that had attracted Obi’s criticisms should be disregarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“POMR wishes to state clearly that while Obi has been a critic of wasteful spending of public funds, he has not said a word directly or indirectly on the new national anthem.

“Most of Obi’s statements are based on verifiable facts and he never embarked on frivolous remarks.

“POMR has been made aware of some hirelings whose assignment is to push out funny statements and attribute them to Obi to finally discredit his laudable opinions on national issues.

“We, therefore, wish to alert the general public especially, media houses to be wary and watch out for such induced materials.

“Peter Obi’s media office can always be reached for any clarifications,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

Gov Bago wants FG to probe NAHCON over ₦90bn Hajj subsidy

Gov Bago wants FG to probe NAHCON over ₦90bn Hajj subsidy

IOCs manipulating crude oil prices to frustrate our refinery - Dangote laments

IOCs manipulating crude oil prices to frustrate our refinery - Dangote laments

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

Cholera: Don’t divert ₦260bn PHCs revitalisation fund, APC chieftain begs Govs

Cholera: Don’t divert ₦260bn PHCs revitalisation fund, APC chieftain begs Govs

Nigerian graduate who failed O-level exams 17 times in 5 years advises youths

Nigerian graduate who failed O-level exams 17 times in 5 years advises youths

NAF airstrikes destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites, 7 gunboats

NAF airstrikes destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites, 7 gunboats

Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler’s police orderly, driver in Rivers

Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler’s police orderly, driver in Rivers

Oyo health workers to begin 7-day warning strike Monday

Oyo health workers to begin 7-day warning strike Monday

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing