Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

It said that reports that Obi had been among detractors, who had been vocal against alleged expenditure on the new National Anthem are “false”.

This is contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Sunday in Onitsha.

According to the group, reports that an alleged sum spent by the Federal Government on the new national anthem that had attracted Obi’s criticisms should be disregarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“POMR wishes to state clearly that while Obi has been a critic of wasteful spending of public funds, he has not said a word directly or indirectly on the new national anthem.

“Most of Obi’s statements are based on verifiable facts and he never embarked on frivolous remarks.

“POMR has been made aware of some hirelings whose assignment is to push out funny statements and attribute them to Obi to finally discredit his laudable opinions on national issues.

“We, therefore, wish to alert the general public especially, media houses to be wary and watch out for such induced materials.