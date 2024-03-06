Obi is finding it difficult to sleep at night as hunger, insecurity spread

The former Anambra State Governor further stated that the terror attack threats due to the high level of insecurity in the country is another concern that keeps him awake.

Obi disclosed these while showing appreciation for being awarded Politician of the Year by Leadership Newspapers Group Limited in a thread on his X account on Tuesday, February 5, 2024.

"For me, it is rewarding to see that many Nigerians appreciate our political impact which is focused on moving our nation from consumption to production, and building a secure and united Nigeria," he stated.

On the prevailing economic hardship, Obi appealed to Nigerians to set aside ethnic and religious sentiments and strive to proffer solutions to the myriads of problems beveling the country.

He stressed that the level of rot in the country requires all Nigerians to rise and join in rescuing the nation from further deterioration.

"I urge us all to unite, above tribe, religion, and political party affiliation, rescue our nation free from the shackles of leadership failure and bad governance. This generation of Nigerians has a sacred duty to make Nigeria a nation Nigerians can be proud of.

"This is no time to apportion blames or to hunt for culprits. It is the hour of collective responsibility for national salvation.

"I dedicate this award to every Nigerian, who not only believes in good governance, but is making sacrifices to ensure that we get it right in our nation.

