Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor hailed the resolve of Nigerians to work collectively for the advancement of democratic ideals.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
In a statement to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day, on Monday in Benin, the governor hailed the resolve of Nigerians to work collectively for the advancement of democratic ideals.

“As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, it is imperative to underscore the unwavering resolve of Nigerians to work collectively for the advancement of democratic ideals in our nation.

“Despite the challenges faced, we have held strongly to the vision of our forebears to build a united and strong nation that presents an opportunity for all to aspire, dream and prosper without let in a free society.

“We have shown our preference for democratic rule, time and again and I urge all to continue to play their role in consolidating our democratic journey.

“Though we have experienced setbacks and challenges as a democracy, I applaud the indomitable Nigerian spirit because we have continued to trudge on and demand for a more transparent, just and fair system.

“This is even as our faith in the merit and relevance of democracy grows stronger,” the governor said.

Obaseki urged Nigerians to continue to keep faith with democracy and sustain the momentum the nation had gathered in strengthening its institutions.

“This will ensure that our society gets better through improved representative government in our quest for sustainable growth and development,” the governor said.

