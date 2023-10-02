Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

The governor, in a statement on Monday in Benin, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, noting that the loss of lives was regrettable.

He said, “We are saddened by the news of the petrol tanker explosion in Koko Junction, Delta State.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Delta State over the tragic incident. We sympathise with the families of the victims.”

Obaseki urged Nigerians to desist from attempting to scoop petrol whenever there was an accident involving tankers.