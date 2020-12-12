Governor Godwin Obaseki has ascribed his victory in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state to the spiritual assurance he received from Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Obaseki said he visited Adeboye during his second-term election travails, adding that the cleric prayed and assured him that all would be well.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. (TheCable)

The governor was reported to have disclosed this on Friday night during the testimony session at the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress held at the Church’s International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Obaseki said, “When it looked impossible and when men rose, He (God) came out to say that He is God and only He has the power.

“About the time when the crisis started a year ago, I came to the (RCCG) camp with my wife and met Daddy G.O.”

The governor said after he explained his challenges to Adeboye, the cleric said, “My son, it is well. Don’t be afraid, you will overcome and you will win.”

He said when he went back to the 78-year-old cleric before the election, Adeboye prayed for him and said, ‘It will be well.”

He, therefore, urged the congregation to hold on to God in the face of life vicissitudes, saying with God, all things are possible.

On Sunday, September 20, Obaseki was declared winner of the Edo State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) after a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.