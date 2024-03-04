ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

Bolaji Adeleke

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised the benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points to 22.75% last week.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Recommended articles

The governor stressed that the decision by the CBN fails to address the current economic challenges faced by the country.

He recommended enhancing local production to satisfy domestic demand for goods and services.

I understand the monetary rationale for increasing MPR, but fundamentally and fiscally, it is not going to lead to growth in our economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

We must focus on the fundamentals which is increasing production, making sure our citizens produce the goods and services we consume and depend less on import.

Our economic policy and monetary policy cannot be determined by exchange rate alone. So, this whole issue of increasing the cash reserves in a bid to tighten liquidity is going to be detrimental to our economy. I understand the challenge the monetary authorities face but unfortunately, you cannot plan with one hand," Obaseki said.

The governor continued, "The economy is about the fiscal and monetary policies, both must work hand in hand and when they don’t, as they don’t in Nigeria, we will have crises. So, we should focus on fiscal issues so that we can grow our economy out of the challenges we have.

Obaseki concluded, “We should not panic too much because of foreign exchange, we must focus on how we can do things within our economy, how we can grow our economy to earn more foreign exchange. Foreign exchange is our problem, but I believe that creating jobs for young people should be more of a priority for us at this time.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee had on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, raised the benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points to 22.75%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who disclosed this during the announcement of the first MPC meeting of the year in Abuja, said the MPR adjustment is aimed at tackling the country's inflation rate which stood at 29.9%.

Cardoso said the committee voted to adjust the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +100 to -700 from +100 to -300 basis points. The committee also raised the cash reserve ratio from 32.5% to 45%.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Toke Alex-Ibru, The Guardian new Managing director [African Business]

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest